Globoforce has announced 100 jobs for its new headquarters in Dublin.

Recruitment is under way for the roles, which will be in the fields of software development, software engineering, user experience, analysts, finance, customer service and customer success.

The company, which describes itself as a leading provider of social recognition solutions, currently employs 210 people in Dublin.

This latest announcement coincides with the unveiling of the company's premises at Dublin's Park West.

The jobs are to be filled over the next three years, with half expected to be filled by May 2018.