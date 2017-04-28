The multi-national food technology and ingredients company Kerry Group is to contribute $750,000 along with technical support to boosting the quality of school meals in Honduras – the second poorest country in Central America.

Kerry Group is partnering with the World Food Programme on the project, the first partnership of its kind between an Irish company and the WFP.

The project already feeds 95% of the Honduran school-going population.

The World Bank estimates that two-thirds of the population in Honduras lives in poverty.

Under the partnership with the WFP, Kerry Group will apply its expertise in dairy nutrition, build a more sustainable local milk supply and increase nutritional awareness among children, their parents and teachers.

The project, which will run for three years, aims to support access to education by giving parents an incentive to send their children to school.

Food for the meals will also be bought from small, local producers in order to strengthen local economies.