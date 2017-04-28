Tralee and Dingle in Co Kerry have both seen the opening of business innovation hubs today, with one gigabit fibre broadband connections.

HQTralee is already home to 18 local businesses, supporting 50 jobs, with this number expected to double in the next three months.

It is being supported by a free, one gigabit, fibre broadband connection from Vodafone and SIRO, a joint venture between the telecoms company and the ESB.

Six towns are being awarded free gigabit connectivity by Vodafone and SIRO.

The other five are Drogheda, Dundalk, Letterkenny, Cavan and Carlow.

SIRO plans to build a 100% "Fibre to the Building" broadband network in 50 Irish towns and plans to connect 500,000 homes and businesses to its network by 2019.

In Dingle, telecoms company eir is providing a one gigabit fibre connection to the Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub.

The project plans to support the creation of 100 full-time jobs within five years.

The Dingle Hub was officially opened this morning.