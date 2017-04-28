A Central Bank inspection of outsourcing by credit unions has uncovered a number of issues in the sector.

The regulator identified a number of instances where there was an inconsistent, or in some cases non-existent, involvement of credit union boards in the outsourcing process.

It also found credit unions are being exposed by the informal and undocumented selection of providers, while a failure to properly negotiate agreements has resulted in credit unions having reduced input into final arrangements.

The Central Bank's inspection also identified instances where reporting on outsourcing to boards was on an ad hoc basis and normally only done when an issue arose.

Credit unions in which issues were indentified have been contacted directly by the regulator to address these issues.