SCOTTISH-IRISH FINANCE LINK TO BOOST POST-BREXIT TIES - Closer ties between the finance sectors of Scotland and Ireland could help protect companies from uncertainty created by the UK's exit from the EU, according to organisers of a new initiative aimed at boosting collaboration across the Irish Sea.

The launch of the Scottish Irish Finance initiative comes after Gerry Grimstone, chairman of Edinburgh-based Standard Life, said the insurer was considering making Dublin its new hub within the EU, says the Financial Times. Brexit poses potential huge challenges to financial companies seeking to access the European market from the UK, creating possible opportunities for Ireland to act as an EU gateway. The Scottish-Irish initiative, unveiled at the Irish consulate in Edinburgh on Thursday, has been organised by industry experts and academics and backed by Enterprise Ireland and the Irish Business Network Scotland. "The uncertainty as to whether UK will remain in the single market for financial services creates a situation for companies to future-proof their activities by exploiting links between Scotland and Ireland," directors of the initiative said in a report published to mark its launch.

***

CRH FACES PUSH BACK OVER €10m PAY PACKAGE FOR CEO - Almost a fifth of shareholders in building materials giant CRH have voted against a remuneration package that saw CEO Alfred Manifold paid almost €10m.

Shareholder opposition to top pay at CRH has fallen compared to a year ago, but remains significant. Over 17% of shareholders voted against the company's executive pay structure at the annual general meeting in Dublin yesterday - down from 40% in 2016, says the Irish Independent. Chairman Nicky Hartery batted away concerns about the level of increases, instead pointing critics to the share price which has increased by 80% over the past three years. Mr Manifold collected almost €10m in pay last year - a mix of salary, annual bonuses and €4.7m in long-term share options. Ireland's largest company has plans to further grow its global footprint over the next two years and has 'significant funds to invest', according to Mr Manifold. CRH posted sales of €27.1 billion for 2016, a rise of 15% compared to 2015. The group's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) was up 41% for the year to €3.1 billion. Reported profit after tax was €1.3 billion.

***

IPUT TO INCREASE ANNUAL PROPERTY RENT ROLL BY €15M - Irish property fund IPUT has told its investors that it expects to secure an additional annualised €15 million in rent from lettings associated with four new developments in central Dublin that will add 250,000sq ft of commercial space to its portfolio this year.

In turn this will give the company the scope to pay an annual dividend of €100 million a year to its investors from 2019 onwards. The rent will come from lettings associated with two prime properties on Molesworth Street (numbers 10 and 40), near Leinster House, the Exchange building in the IFSC, and a retail unit on Grafton Street. The average rent recorded would be about €60 per square foot, which is around the peak level achieved for Dublin offices before the property crash. "There has been a serious uptick in interest in buildings be it Brexit or local demand. There’s been a real step-up in the past six weeks,"IPUT’s chief executive Niall Gaffney told The Irish Times. He said the company's buildings have been shortlisted by two potential Brexit movers to Ireland, which could come to fruition in the near future, with Dublin regarded as a "safe haven" for doing business amid the uncertainty of the UK’s exit from the EU.

***

'GOOD TIME' TO OPT FOR FIXED HOME RATES, SAYS EXPERT - It is a good time for mortgage borrowers to look to fix the costs of their home loans, an expert has said after KBC Bank announced cuts to its fixed rates for new and existing customers.

Michael Dowling, chair of the mortgage committee at brokers’ group IBA, said that existing customers could tap the largest benefits by switching into their banks’ long-term fixed years of three or five years, says the Irish Examiner. Mr Dowling said the cost of an updated valuation was "a small price to pay" for existing customers to tap competitive long-term fixed rates. There was a "compelling case" for borrowers to consider switching to fixed rates though there was still room for lenders to sanction further reductions in fixed rates. Mr Dowling said that Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank and Bank of Ireland were competitive for fixed rates at three and five years, while AIB was still leading in its offering in variable rate mortgages.