The UK government has today reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group to less than 1%, putting the lender on track to be in full private ownership within weeks.

UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the government's stake, resumed share sales in October, having halted them for almost a year due to market turbulence.

It said today its stake stands at 0.89%.

The UK government spent more than £136.6 billion rescuing some of Britain's biggest high street lenders at the height of the financial crisis, including Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds.

But it has so far only managed to recoup half of that money.