Telecoms internet and tv company Eir has reported higher revenue and earnings for its third financial quarter.

Eir said its revenues rose by 1% to €325m for the three months to the end of March, while its earnings before tax, interest and other items rose by 10% to €131m from the same time last year.

For the nine months to the end of March, the company also said its earnings before tax, interest and other items of €374m, an increase of €17m, or 5%, year on year. Revenues for the same period were up 2% to €991m.

The company also said its operating costs for the nine months to March fell by 5% or €18m.

The group is in the process of rolling out fibre to 300,000 homes across the country and said it remains on track to achieve its full year guidance.

"We have now passed 82,000 premises to date with FTTH (fibre to the home), of which 44,000 are part of the 300,000 rollout, and we are on track to bring fibre broadband to a total of 1.9 million premises or over 80% of homes by the end of 2018," the company's chief executive Richard Moat said.

Eir also said today that it saw "solid" broadband growth with broadband connections increasing by 54,000 year on year to a total of 890,000.

It also said its Eir Vision service saw its customers increase by 18,000 to 67,000, while it has over 120,000 Eir Sport users across all of its platforms.

Eir said its mobile customer base fell by 9,000 in its third fiscal quarter, but increased by 5,000 for the nine months to the end of March to bring its total to 1,065,000 customers.

It noted that its mobile base now includes 48% post-pay customers, and said that mobile churn in both post-pay and pre-pay continued to improve.

The company also today launched the Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub, the first of a number of digital hubs it will support throughout the country.

"In addition to providing gigabit connectivity to help foster innovation and collaboration, the Dingle Hub demonstrates how Eir's network investment underpins a range of economic activities covering entrepreneurship, flexible working and inward investment that supports a sustainable rural Ireland," the company's chief executive Richard Moat said.