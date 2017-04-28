Barclays has reported its first quarter profit more than doubled, but its investment bank missed out on a bond trading boom that saw earnings surge at its Wall Street rivals.

Barclays said its profit before tax was £1.7 billion, up from £793m a year ago and better than the £1.46 billion average estimate of analysts' forecasts compiled by the bank.

The UK bank is seeking to press ahead with restructuring plans which have seen it shift towards a transatlantic US-UK focus and an emphasis on investment banking under chief executive Jes Staley.

In its trading business, income from its markets business decreased 4% to £1.35 billion, as macro income fell 14% due to a weaker performance by its US rates business and the impact of exiting energy-related commodities.

Equities trading income also fell 10%, driven by lower revenue from US equity derivatives.

Barclays' Wall Street rivals saw bond trading revenues rise by an average of 21% in the first quarter, with investors adjusting their portfolios in response to rising interest rates, and elections in Europe.

Deutsche Bank reported yesterday that its markets business also lagged its US peers last quarter.

Barclays' overall performance was buoyed by a strong performance in its credit cards business and investment banking division, which advises on M&A transactions and equity and debt underwriting.

The bank also reported rising income of £708m, up from £651m a year ago at its UK business.

It said it would create 1,000 new roles in the UK in operations and technology, with a further 1,000 to come over the next three years.

"This has been another quarter of strong progress towards the completion of the restructuring of Barclays," CEO Staley said in a statement.

Staley faces regulatory probes in the US and Britain and criticism from investors following his attempts to unmask a whistleblower at the bank, which market sources including Barclays insiders fear could unseat Staley if the findings are harsh.

Barclays said its core capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, rose to 12.5% from 12.4% a year ago.

Barclays said it would take a one-off goodwill impairment charge of £884m on its stake in Barclays Africa Group, which it has given itself two to three years to sell down.