The case of former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm has been further adjourned to next month.

Earlier this month Judge Karen O'Connor at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court vacated a trial date and adjourned the case due to legal issues today.

Mr Drumm (50), with an address in Skerries, Co Dublin, faces two charges of conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by "dishonestly" creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2 billion larger than they were.

He faces one additional charge in relation to the EU transparency directive.

He has yet to enter a plea to the charges.

Judge O'Connor today further adjourned the case for mention on 5 May next.