The Dublin-headquartered drug development solutions provider ICON reported a 7.8% rise in net revenue for the first three months of the year to $432m.

The firm also recorded net business wins of $521m for the first quarter, while income from operations – at $85.7m – was 12.7% higher than for the same period in 2016.

ICON also managed to reduce its top customer revenue concentration from 29% of revenue to 24% between Q1 last year and the corresponding period in 2017.

Company CEO Dr Steve Cutler said he was pleased with the results and they represent a strong start to the year.

He added: "We have now completed over half of our current share repurchase program and as a result we are increasing our earnings guidance by $0.06 to $5.06 - $5.26, and reconfirming our revenue in the range of $1.70 - $1.75 billion.

"Overall, ICON is well positioned to grow organically supplemented by our M&A strategy which will enable us to capitalise on the long term growth within the CRO market."

ICON has 12,300 employees in 87 offices across 38 countries.

1,000 staff members are based at the company’s Dublin and Limerick offices.