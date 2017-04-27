The European Central Bank today left key interest rates at historic lows and its mass bond-buying programme in place - in line with expectations.

The ECB kept its main refinancing rate at 0%, the rate on the marginal lending facility at 0.25%, and the deposit rate at -0.4% - meaning banks have to pay to leave money with the central bank.

It also left untouched plans to buy €60 billion of corporate and government bonds per month until December under its "quantitative easing" programme.

ECB watchers expected the bank to hold steady at this month's meeting, as political uncertainty and weak inflation discourage it from heading for the exit from its massive support for the economy.

The ECB's interventions are designed to encourage banks to lend to the real economy, powering growth and pushing inflation towards its target of just below 2%.

But while policymakers say they see a firming recovery in the euro zone, inflation fell back to 1.5% in March after briefly overshooting the goal in February.

The ECB is anxious not to upset financial markets while euro zone heavyweight France navigates a high-stakes presidential election.

Meanwhile, Mr Draghi also said today the euro zone's economy continues to improve and faces fewer dangers, signalling a continuing benign view of the bloc's economic prospects.

Mr Draghi also said inflation was likely to stay low this year.

"Incoming data ... confirm that the cyclical recovery of the euro area is becoming increasingly solid," he told a news conference following the ECB's decision to keep its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged.

He said the risks to the economy remained primarily negative but that "downside risks have diminished".

Mr Draghi said the big risk to the euro zone economy came from the slow pace of structural reforms in member states.