AIB has said its performance for the first three months of the year was in line with expectations on the back of favourable economic conditions here.

In a trading statement, AIB said it saw strong profitability, a stronger balance sheet, significant capital generation and further improvement in its risk profile during the three month period.

The bank also said its impaired loans fell by another €0.5 billion since last December to stand at €8.6 billion by the end of March.

It said this represents a 70% reduction from the peak level of €29 billion in 2013.

AIB also said it has recently agreed a deal on the transfer of a portfolio of impaired buy-to-let loans, most of which are in deep long term arrears.

"We continue to focus on our customers' needs, simplifying our operating model and becoming more efficient," commented the bank's chief executive Bernard Byrne.

"Our three year €870m investment programme will complete this year and positions us well to deliver for customers and shareholders," Mr Byrne added.

AIB said that it continues to work closely with its Irish and UK-based customers to better understand the potential implications of Brexit.

But it added that so far, the impact has been "modest" for both the Irish and UK economies.

In today's trading update, AIB said its Net Interest Income - showing how profitable its lending is - rose to 2.46% from 2.42% in the fourth quarter due to stable asset yields, lower funding costs and further redemptions of NAMA senior bonds.

Its core tier one capital ratio - a measure of financial strength - also increased to 16% from 15.3%.

AIB said its group operating costs are in line with the same time last year and consistent with its expectations.

The bank's new lending drawdowns rose by 10% in the three month period compared to the same time last year with continued increased new lending in key segments.

AIB's share of the rapidly growing mortgage market rose to 38% at the end of March from 36% in December.

AIB eyes IPO

A number of investment banks have been appointed to act as bookrunners and global co-ordinators for the potential sale of a 25% stake in AIB.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan has said the nearest window to sell the shares would be between mid-May and early July.

AIB executives have said they have encountered "huge interest in the Irish story" from investors ahead of its planned IPO.

The bank last month became the first Irish-owned lender to announce a resumption of dividend payments since the 2008 financial crash.

But AIB yesterday was fined €2.27m by the Central Bank for breaches of money laundering and terrorist financing regulations.

The bank was fined for six major breaches which regulators described as unacceptable weaknesses.

The failures relate to legislation to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorist organisations.

AIB provided banking to more than half a million customers without ensuring they had provided proof of address and identification.

The bank also took 18 months to fully address a backlog of 4,200 potentially suspicious transactions.