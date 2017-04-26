New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 10.1% of employees surveyed earned the National Minimum Wage or less last year.

The information was gleaned from questions in the CSO's Quarterly National Household Surveys and covered the period from April to December of last year.

The CSO data also revealed that women are more likely than men to earn the National Minimum Wage, while the NMW is predominately paid in the Services Sector, including the retail sector and accommodation & food services sector.

It also shows that non-Irish nationals are more likely than Irish nationals to earn the National Minimum wage, while workers with lower levels of education are also more likely to be on that pay rate.

Today's figures also show that almost 38% of those earning the NMW were in the 15-24 age group, while people aged from 25-34 accounted for 26.6% of those on the NMW.

And 58.7% of those on the NMW were employed on a part time basis.

Since January of this year, the National Minimum wage stands at €9.25 an hour, up from €9.15 an hour.

The CSO today said that 155,100 workers self reported that they earned the NMW or less in the nine month period.

22,500 workers said they earned less than the NMW due to being paid a special training rate or an age-related rate.