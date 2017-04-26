Sky has launched its NOW TV service in Ireland, which enables monthly subscribers to access sport, movies and other content over the internet or from mobile phones, without needing a Sky TV contract.

Monthly entertainment and cinema passes for the service cost €15, while the monthly charge to access the sports channels is €50, however, daily and weekly passes can also be bought.

Sales and Marketing Director with Sky and NOW TV Ireland Ann-Marie MacKay said the service is aimed at customers "looking for a no strings relationship with their TV".

NOW TV was launched in the UK market in 2012.

Earlier this week Eir introduced an app enabling its mobile customers to provide access to its sports channels for free.

It is the first time the provider has made its content directly available to mobile customers who do not have a home TV subscription.

The seven channels are available to 68,000 bill pay customers of Meteor and Eir Mobile who have plans costing €35 a month or higher.

The channels include four BT Sport channels, BoxNation and two eir Sport channels.