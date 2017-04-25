Shannon Group is benefitting from rising visitor numbers and a number of new airlines flying into Shannon airport.

The group's annual report shows the commercial semi-state's revenue rose from €65.5m to €67.2m in 2016 and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were up 10% to €7.6m.

Shannon Airport signed up four new airlines last year - Scandinavia, Lufthansa, Norwegian and Kuwait Airways. It also announced new routes from existing airlines. The biggest market for Shannon Airport is the UK. Passenger numbers from there were up 7% to 758,000. Overall passenger numbers for 2016 were just under 1.75 million - the highest figure since 2010.

The impact of higher passenger traffic figures and the number of people visiting Ireland hitting a record high last year was evident at another group subsidiary - Shannon Heritage. It welcomed 904,000 visitors across its various sites. Visitor numbers have risen by 30% over the past two years.

Shannon Heritage operates seven visitor attractions including Bunratty Castle and St John's Castle. Not all the attractions are in the Shannon regionm however. They include Malahide Castle and Gardens and GPO Witness History in Dublin.