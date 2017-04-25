McDonald's has reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and US same-restaurant sales, helped by cost cuts, the expansion of its all-day breakfast menu, and Big Mac and beverage promotions.

McDonald's beat first-quarter earnings estimates by 14 cents and the company also said its operating costs were 11.7% lower.

Chief executive Steve Easterbrook, who introduced the all-day breakfast soon after he took the helm in 2015, has vowed to transform the world's largest fast-food chain into a "modern, progressive burger company".

Under his management, McDonald's has also banned the use of certain antibiotics in US chicken and plans to update US restaurants with self-service kiosks, mobile payments and "smart" menu boards.

Sales at US restaurants open for more than 13 months rose 1.7% in the three months to March, topping estimates of a 1.3% increase.

Net income jumped 8% to $1.21 billion, or $1.47 per share, handily beating analysts' average estimate of $1.33, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue fell 3.9% to $5.68 billion - the eleventh quarter of declines - mainly due to the sale of restaurants to franchisees as part of Easterbrook's turnaround plan.

Analysts had estimated revenue of $5.53 billion.

At least five brokerages have raised their price targets on McDonald's stock since it said in March that it had begun testing its long-awaited mobile ordering app, hoping to win back customers after four years of traffic decline in a row.

McDonald's has said automating more orders should cut transaction times, reduce errors and free up workers to deliver food to tables or cars in spots designated for mobile orders.