German global logistics firm Dachser has acquired an 80% stake in Irish logistics provider Johnston Logistics for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1979 by brothers Albert and Ivan Johnston, Johnston Logistics specialises in the warehousing and transport of hazardous products.

The company generated revenue of €24m in 2016 and employs 150 from its head office in Rathcoole in Dublin and regional depots in Cork and Limerick.

The company is also supported by over 100 external drivers.

Johnston Logistics will continue to be headed by Albert Johnston and the current management team after the deal with Dachser.

In a statement, the company said it will rebrand as Dachser over the coming months and will be integrated within the German group.

Dachser has operations in Europe, North and South America, Africa and Middle East and Asia Pacific. Its revenues for last year amounted to €5.71 billion and it has 27,450 employees worldwide.

"The acquisition of Johnston Logistics by Dachser secures the future of our staff and the company for generations to come," commented the company's chief Albert Johnston.

"We are a strong and growing force in Ireland and with Dachser behind us we will develop and grow our business at a much faster rate with the benefit of Dachser’s global logistics network, resources and technology," he added.