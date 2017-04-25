The Irish Stock Exchange has announced details of its latest IPOready programme, which helps Irish companies thinking of listing on the stock exchange within the next five years.

It is the second time the ISE has undertaken such a programme, which includes mentoring and supports on raising finance, attracting shareholders and the technicalities of listing a company.

"I don't think listing is rocket science but it does require a certain amount of preparation and we're very conscious of that," said Aileen O'Donoghue, Director of Strategy, at the ISE. "The reason why we're putting this programme together is to really get companies fit for that kind of process."



At the heart of that is a system that aims to help companies looking at their finance options in order to help them figure out what type of finance is best for their particular business and situation. "We recognise that finance is the absolute fuel for any ambitious company, and what IPOready gives participants is a good, deep dive on the options that are available to them for strategic finance purposes," she said.

This year's programme is also supported by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, which Ms O'Donoghue said is an important step forward that may help give companies another source of investment down the line. "ISIF have an established track record in investing in companies that have come to the market. Malin Corporation was the biggest biotech IPO in Europe in 2015 and they were a cornerstone investor in that, and then Draper Espirit last year," she said.

"It's great for companies to be aware that we have a very significant sovereign development fund available to invest in companies. They're in the business of looking for companies to invest in and we're in the business of developing a pipeline - so there's a real alignment of interests between us and them," she added.

The ISE considers the IPOready programme to be a long-term investment - as the companies involved may not pull the ticker on a flotation for a number of years - if at all. However it is keen to ensure that firms are aware of the option of a stock market listing - and to ensure that its name is first to mind in what is a competitive field.

Recent years have seen some large Irish companies switch their primary listings away from Dublin and towards London, but Ms O'Donoghue believes the Irish stock exchange has performed quite well despite this. She also expects its advantages to grow in the near future. "Dublin is pretty unique because it is the only English-speaking, common law exchange that is part of the euro zone," she said.

"And being frank I would be worried if I was in the London Stock Exchange in a post-Brexit environment because the European investor base is very, very significant and having the capacity to have a listing on a European regulated market - as we are - to passport into Europe, to access those European investors is really very important. "We're actually quite optimistic about the future in a post-Brexit environment," she added.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Global markets have remained on a positive footing overnight, buoyed by the result of the first round of voting in France's presidential election. Yesterday evening the Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq all gained more than 1% in trade, with the latter reaching a record high in the process. That follows gains of between 2-4% on European markets - including the ISEQ, which reached a nine year high following a 3% rise in value. Asian markets are also around 1% higher in trade this morning - following an immediate increase yesterday. The euro has largely held onto the gains it made against the dollar and sterling in the last 36 hours.

*** A survey of workers has found that the majority would like to work for an SME or start-up, with most believing them to have the best office culture. 70% of respondents to a survey by Coyne Research, on behalf of One4All, said they would prefer to work for a young or smaller company - with the same proportion believing them to be good places to work. Almost half of respondents also said that they would be willing to work longer hours for a smaller company. But many did not feel perks like free snacks in the office would put pressure on them to do so.