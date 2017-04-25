STRIKING AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS CAUSED 278 DAYS OF DISRUPTION, SAYS LOBBY GROUP - The airline lobby group backed by Irish carriers Ryanair and Aer Lingus hopes new proposals will limit cancellations and delays caused by air-traffic control strikes in Europe.

Airlines for Europe estimates that striking air-traffic controllers caused 278 days of disruption in the European Union between 2010 and 2016, hitting 2.5 million passengers, among them many Irish travellers, says the Irish Times. The organisation’s managing director, Thomas Reynaert, believes that a new proposal from France, where about half the strikes occur, could ease the impact that such industrial action has on passengers. It would require individual air-traffic controllers to notify the government of their intention to strike several days in advance. This already applies to public transport workers. Mr Reynaert acknowledged that the proposal was not as "ambitious" as the organisation's other suggestions, which included introducing rules requiring that workers take part in arbitration before threatening strikes and give long periods of advance notice. Nevertheless he stressed that the proposal was practical and had the support of one of the biggest unions involved. "We’re being very pragmatic, this is much more realistic in terms of what's politically viable," he said.

***

€1 BILLION WORTH OF IRISH PROPERTY ASSETS IN KENNEDY WILSON DISCOUNTED TAKEOVER DEAL - Kennedy Wilson Europe, which owns a €1 billion chunk of mostly commercial property in Ireland such as the Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links, is to merge with its US sister company, Kennedy Wilson Inc to create a $4 billion (€3.7 billion) global property-investment giant.

The US arm has valued its European partner at £1.5 billion (€1.7 billion), representing a 20% premium to Kennedy Wilson Europe's share price last week. The combined group will have about 400 properties around the world. Of Kennedy Wilson Europe's £2.88 billion in portfolio assets, 31% are held in Ireland, with most of those in Dublin, including the Stillorgan Shopping Centre, with the majority of the remainder in the UK, writes the Irish Independent. It also has some assets in Spain and Italy. Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate, whose shares are listed in London, has recommended the merger to its shareholders. It said the deal represents a discount of about 3.4% to the firm's last reported adjusted net asset value of £12.16 per share at the end of December. Analysts at Merrion Capital had last month predicted that Kennedy Wilson Europe would receive a takeover approach within 12 months, noting at the time that the market value of Kennedy Wilson Europe was 20% to the value of the assets on its books. The US unit had recently been buying shares in Kennedy Wilson Europe, of which it is the investment manager.

***

TRUMP PLANS TO SLASH CORPORATION TAX TO 15% - The Trump administration is seeking a dramatic reduction in the rate of corporation tax to 15%, a White House official said, as the president seeks to accelerate growth by easing burdens on US business.

That rate would be lower than the corporation tax rate being sought under plans developed by House Republican leaders, but it mirrors Donald Trump’s campaign goals to more than halve corporation tax from the current 35%. The proposed reduction comes as the administration places a higher priority on easing taxes than on curbing the US budget deficit. As such, it will encounter a rocky reception among fiscal conservatives in Congress, who worry about America’s escalating public debt and will be the arbiters of what tax legislation is proposed and passed. Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, has suggested that tax reductions would pay for themselves by galvanising higher growth and generating fresh revenue for the government. Mr Mnuchin told the Financial Times last week that so-called dynamic models for scoring tax changes could show an extra $2 trillion of revenue under differing growth assumptions, saying the impact of growth of around 3% was "staggering".

***

CANADA'S TIM HORTONS COFFEE CHAIN STEAMS INTO UK - Canadian company Tim Hortons is to open its first UK coffee shop in May, entering the crowded but still growing British market for food and drink on the go.

Promising to bring its "signature coffee, delicious food and Canadian charm" to the UK, the chain’s first UK coffee shop - also its first foray in Europe - will be on Argyle Street in central Glasgow, with further outlets planned in other city centre locations around the country. The company is seeking to cash in on the UK's fast-growing coffee market - where it faces intense competition from major players such as Starbucks and Costa, independent chains and low-cost operators, writes today's Guardian. Tim Hortons - known for its red and white vintage-style branding - was founded in 1964 by its namesake (Miles "Tim" Horton), a professional ice hockey player who wanted to create cafes where everyone would feel at home. Since then the brand has grown to become an ingrained part of Canadian culture, dominating its home market with locations in nearly every city and small town. It claims eight out of 10 cups of coffee sold across Canada are served at Tim Hortons, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International.