Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson today reported a slightly bigger than expected first-quarter operating loss.

The Swedish firm also said that industry trends and business mix in mobile broadband from 2016 were expected to prevail in 2017.

Ericsson posted an operating loss of 12.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.4 billion) as previously announced provisions, writedowns and restructuring costs pushed it deep into the red.

That compared with a 3.5 billion profit in the year-ago quarter and was just below a mean forecast for a 12 billion crown loss seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at Ericsson, one of the top global mobile networks equipment makers, were 46.4 billion crowns, below a consensus forecast of 47.3 billion.