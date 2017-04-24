Telecoms company Eir is introducing an app to enable its mobile customers to provide access to its sports channels for free.

It will be the first time that the provider has made its content directly available to mobile customers who do not have a home TV subscription.

The seven channels will be available to 68,000 bill pay customers of Meteor and Eir Mobile who have plans costing €35 a month or higher.

The channels include four BT Sport channels, BoxNation and two eir Sport channels.

Eir said the move is about rewarding its loyal mobile customers.

But the company will be hoping that by giving mobile customers a taste of its sports content, it can convince them to buy into its premium TV subscription service also.

The move by Eir marks another shift in the Irish TV streaming market, as more content providers adapt their services to users who are on the move and wish to access content on demand.

Later this week Sky will launch its Now TV service here, which will enable monthly subscribers to access sport, movies and other content from their mobile phone, without needing a Sky TV contract.

The developments come as the Government considers widening the definition of a TV under licence fee legislation to include smaller portable and mobile devices.

The Eir mobile app service will be zero-rated, meaning time spent streaming the sports channels on a mobile device will not count against the user's data allowance.

Up to two devices can be registered for the service, although just one will be allowed to stream content at any given time.

The Eir Sport app is available in the Apple store or on Google Play.