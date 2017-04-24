More than 600 farmers are in Goffs in Co Kildare today at the beginning of an important week for the IFA's Brexit campaign. EU Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan is due to hear a clear message on the outcome needed from the negotiations for the farming and food sectors at today's event. IFA President Joe Healy will travel to Brussels later this week to build support among farm leaders from across Europe for the IFA's campaign. Meanwhile, the President of COPA, Martin Merrild is also attending the IFA's Brexit event in Goffs and will have hear first-hand the concerns of Irish farmers.

Dairygold's chief executive Jim Woulfe said the dairy industry is preparing for the worst as far as Brexit is concerned. Describing Brexit as a potentially appalling vista for the dairy sector, Mr Woulfe said that about 15-20% of Irish milk goes into the production of cheddar cheese which is destined for the UK market. In the Dairygold context this amounts to 30,000 tons, he added. He said a very serious situation could arise in the event of a breakdown in trade, especially after British Prime Minister Theresa May said that no deal is better than a bad deal. If that situation was to occur it would result in a fall back to WTO tariffs which could see a 16 cent a litre of a tariff - 50% of the current price - he warned.



Mr Woulfe said there is a long history of trade between Ireland and the UK - stretching back over the centuries - and €4 billion of Irish food exports go into the UK markets. 50% of Irish beef, 92% of Irish horticultural products and over 100,000 tons of cheddar cheese are exported to the UK and are destined for a UK palette. He said a long long period of transition is needed.

Mr Woulfe also said it was very important that European Commissioner Phil Hogan attended today's event, which will emphasise and re-stress the uniqueness of the island of Ireland. He wants to see recognised at the upcoming Brexit summit on Saturday the fact that there is an Irish agricultural industry on the island of Ireland with a huge amount of trade North and South, a huge amount of activity going on as one unit and the uniqueness of Ireland's long standing trade with the UK. He said there must be recognition that a switch can not be flicked on that history in either a two year or a five year or even a ten year period.

Martin Merrild, the President of COPA - Europe's farming body - said that Brexit will really affect farmers around the whole European Union and not just in Ireland. The whole market will be disrupted, he added. He said this was evident after the Russian ban on European products, when everyone in the farming sector was affected even though a lot of companies did not sell products directly to Russia at that time. He said the Brexit issue is one of huge concern for everyone in Europe. He said that the Common Agricultural Programme and Single Market have been a very strong successes and they could continue to be very successful in the coming years if a proper solution to the Brexit issue is found.