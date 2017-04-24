NEW DATA SHOWS JUST 2,076 HOMES BUILT LAST YEAR - The number of new homes built in the State last year was just 2,076, a fraction of the Government’s 15,000 estimate, according to new figures obtained under the Freedom of Information.

Taken from the Building Control Management System, which is widely acknowledged as the most reliable construction database, the figures cast further doubt on the Government's estimate of homebuilding rates in the economy, says the Irish Times. They show that, when one-off homes are excluded, just 848 estate houses and apartments were completed in 2016 compared to an official Department of Housing estimate of 8,729. In Dublin city, the most populous part in the State, just 68 scheme homes and apartments were completed last year. The figures for other local authorities were also well below official estimates; Fingal (121), Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown (78), South Dublin (69) and Cork City (21). In three local authorities, Longford, Leitrim and Roscommon, there were no housing completions recorded at all in 2016, while a further eight counties recorded fewer than 10 completions. The figures stand in stark contrast to the Department of Housing’s official housing completion figure for 2016 of 14,932. The discrepancy stems from the department's use of ESB metering data as a proxy to count new builds. Electricity connections can be triggered by work to existing buildings or by formerly vacant units coming back on stream.

***

MOBILE CUSTOMERS TO GET TV SERVICES DIRECT TO PHONES - Two of Ireland's three biggest TV operators are to offer their TV services direct to mobile phone customers as the Government considers introducing a licence fee for larger screens.

Eir has announced that it is launching a premium sports TV service direct to its Meteor mobile customers' phones. Meanwhile, Sky is to launch a new a la carte TV service here aimed at phones and tablets that could see users watch television without paying for a TV licence, says the Irish Independent. Meteor's new service will include seven Eir Sport channels to 55,000 of its postpay subscribers. Incorporating BT Sport, the channels will show Premier League football, Champions League, GAA and Formula One. The operator is to add the service without any other Eir subscription and with no mobile data limits attached to viewing the channels when out and about. The channels to be included are Eir Sports 1 and 2, BoxNation and four BT Sport channels. 'Now TV', run by Sky, will feature movies, sport and live television. It will offer monthly 'passes' with access to Sky Sport, Sky Movies, ordinary live channels or kids' television stations.

***

UNITED DRUG IN €40m SPEND PLEDGE - Drug delivery company United Drug is to invest €40m in upgrading its Dublin headquarters in a move which will significantly expand its capacity in the coming years.

The company is the former Irish drug distribution division of diversified healthcare services group UDG Healthcare. It was bought by international pharmaceutical wholesale group McKesson, which owns the Lloyds Pharmacy chain for €407m last year. The latest investment will go towards enhancing United Drug’s systems and technologies at its Dublin headquarters and will ultimately increase the company’s distribution by two-thirds, writes the Irish Examiner. Management has also indicated that it will further expand capacity over the coming three years. "Our investment in technology, particularly automation, is critical to maintaining our high operational and quality standards in terms of stock range, customer service and delivery," said United Drug managing director Paul Reilly. "Our systems are more technologically advanced than our competitors, and, despite the tough and challenging market we operate in, we will continue to invest and innovate so as to provide a ‘sustainable healthcare platform’ for our customers and maintain our strong track record," he said.

***

UK FINANCIAL WATCHDOG WARNS TRUMP OVER SCRAPPING RULES ON FAILING BANKS - Global regulatory co-operation would be threatened if the US dismantled its regime for failing banks, the UK financial watchdog has warned as the Trump administration takes aim at "too big to fail" lenders.

Andrew Bailey, head of Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, said foreign regulators would lose confidence in the way the US dealt with a banking crisis if it scrapped its system for the orderly handling of collapsing banks. President Donald Trump signed an order on Friday that opens the door to overhauling the fund set up in the Dodd-Frank reforms to help regulators shut failing banks, following claims by Republican lawmakers that the regime encouraged dangerous risk-taking. The UK is watching developments closely, given that its financial sector hosts big US banking groups. "We would have to say do we really think there is a resolution mechanism in there that we would have confidence . . . has got what it needs to be effective?" Mr Bailey said in an interview with the Financial Times in Washington. "Unfortunately, if you can’t answer that question in the affirmative then you are undermining . . . the consensus in terms of direction of travel that has emerged in recent years. It is quite fundamental."