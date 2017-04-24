British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value.

The firm, which specialises in shoes and accessories, said it had discussed the strategic review process with its majority shareholder, JAB Luxury, which has confirmed it is supportive of the process.

JAB Luxury holds 67.7% of Jimmy Choo, which trades from over 150 stores globally.

Shares in Jimmy Choo, which floated on the London Stock Exchange at 140 pence in 2014, have increased 35% over the last year. They closed on Friday at 168.5 pence.

Jimmy Choo said the UK's Takeover Panel has agreed that any talks with third parties may be conducted within the context of a "formal sale process" to enable conversations with parties interested in making a proposal to take place on a confidential basis.

Jimmy Choo said it is currently not in receipt of any approaches.

Last month Jimmy Choo reported a 15.7% rise in core earnings to £59m.