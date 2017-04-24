Credit unions have voted in favour of a motion that will pave the way for them to become significant players in the mortgage market.

The vote was taken at the Irish League of Credit Unions’ (ILCU) AGM over the weekend.

Credit unions voted to make funding available to develop a centralised support structure to assist with the administrative burden associated with mortgage lending.

It is expected that this support structure will come on stream towards the end of this year.

Under this centralised model of operation, individual credit unions will be responsible for the lending decision and will directly offer the mortgage loan to members.

The new proposal will assist credit unions to lend up to €550m, which is the most allowed under the Section 35 lending limits.

However, the ILCU will continue to seek an extension to these lending limits, the group said in a statement.

The ILCU has been working with credit unions for some time to develop a full-service mortgage solution that will meet regulatory requirements.

"Credit unions will play an important role in diversifying the current mortgage lending market which is sorely lacking in competition," commented the ILCU chief executive Ed Farrell.

"Credit unions can now begin to realise their full potential and provide a viable alternative to current mortgage lenders in a more significant way," he added.

The AGM also saw Charles Murphy, of Slane Credit Union, elected as the new ILCU President.