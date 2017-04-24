Dutch electronics giant Philips today posted a sevenfold leap in first quarter profits after spinning off its lighting business last year.

Philips said its net profit soared to €259m in the first three months of 2017, compared with €37m the same time last year.

The year-earlier figure been down some 63%, due mainly to taxes linked to its efforts to divest the lighting business.

The Amsterdam-based group said sales also rose to €5.7 billion from January to March, up 3.6% over the first quarter of 2016.

"We had a solid start to the year," chief executive Frans van Houten said, pointing to growth in the company's health business.

"Despite continued volatility in the markets in which we operate, our HealthTech portfolio grew three percent and achieved further operational improvements," he added in a statement.

Philips was best known for the manufacture of lightbulbs, electrical appliances and television sets.

But it pulled out of these activities in face of fierce competition from Asia to focus on health technology such as computer tomography and molecular imaging, as well as household appliances such as electrical toothbrushes and kitchen equipment.

The group, which sold its first lightbulb a few years after it was founded in 1891, listed its Philips Lighting division at the end of May, netting proceeds of €750m.

Van Houten said Philips had further reduced its shareholding in Philips Lighting over the first quarter to 55%.