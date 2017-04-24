World stock markets continued to soar today as investors welcomed news that pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron won the largest number of votes in the first round of France's presidential election.

The Paris CAC index had jumped 4.2% in late afternoon trade, while Frankfurt's DAX soared 3.2%, hitting a new record high.

London's FTSE 100 won 2.1% and Madrid's IBEX 35 index rallied 3.6%.

Meanwhile, the Dublin market was standing 2.7% higher this afternoon and Tokyo stocks closed 1.37% higher in earlier Asian trade.

US stocks also joined the global equity rally after the events in France. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 both rose 1% while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite index gained 1.1% in opening trade.

Analysts said that equities were being supported in tandem with a stronger euro, which is enjoying its best daily gain in almost a year as it trades around the level it was last November.

The euro had briefly vaulted to five-month peaks this morning after the market's favoured candidate won through the first round of the French election.

This reduced the risk of a Brexit-like shock and sparking a mass unwinding of safe-haven trades.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron took a big step toward the French presidency by winning the first round of voting and qualifying for the May 7 runoff alongside far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

The outcome lessens the risk of an anti-establishment shock on the scale of Britain's vote to quit the European Union with Macron widely tipped to win the final vote and keep France in the union.

Opinion polls put Macron ahead by over 20 points, a lead so large that a repeat of the Brexit surprise that spread turmoil in financial markets seemed highly unlikely.

Investors had feared for the single currency's future if one of the far-left candidates had gotten through to fight Le Pen.