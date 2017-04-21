Irish Press Plc, the company which owned the Irish Press newspaper group which closed 22 years ago, is to hold an extraordinary general meeting for the purposes of winding-up the company.

The company said it no longer has any commercial purpose or income after its primary asset, a building in Clanwilliam Terrace in Dublin, was sold late last year for €1.1m and its public relations division was closed.

The building was sold at a €2m loss and the company still had bank debt of €650,000, according to a letter sent to shareholders.

The group previously owned radio station Tipp FM, which it sold in 2013.

The letter said: "It is clear that the liabilities of the company will exceed its assets. The company's subsidiaries will not be directly affected by this decision but the liquidator will take control of them."

In the letter chairman Eamon de Valera said it was a "bitter disappointment" that the future of the company had not been secured.