A new €40m logistics and industrial hub for Baldonnell in Co Dublin has been granted planning permission.

The development is expected to create 120 jobs during the construction phase, with capacity for 850 jobs to be created by companies operating from the hub upon completion.

Mountpark Logistics EU, which is behind the new hub, has been developing warehouses in the UK for over 25 years and in Western and Central Europe for over a decade.

Construction on the project, located at Barneys Lane on the N7, is expected to begin this summer.

The development will consist of a number of units for logistics/warehouse use ranging in size from 10,837 sq m to 21,934 sq m.

Commenting on the planned hub, Head of Mountpark Logistics Phillip O’Callaghan said: "There is no project currently in Ireland of the quality of specification that we are planning to build.

"This facility will be built to meet the requirements of modern logistics companies.

"We know, from the discussions we have already held with businesses and development bodies, that there is strong demand for well-located hubs such as this.

"We believe that the project will facilitate agencies such as the IDA and South Dublin County Council in attracting companies to the region," he added.