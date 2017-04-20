Newbridge Silverware has been awarded a "Chinese Tourist Welcome" accreditation which ensures the Kildare-based attraction is a must visit venue for Chinese tourists visiting the country.

Newbridge Silverware's Museum of Style Icons won the accreditation after implementing specialist training workshops with help from the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute.

The Chinese Tourist Welcome is the official certified travel service standard and platform recognised by the Chinese Travel Authority.

To achieve the accreditation, staff took part in a training workshop that focused on how front of house staff and marketing personnel can meet the needs and expectations of those travelling from China.

Staff also had to undertake a written test as part of the individual certification process.

The Chinese tourism market is currently one of the most lucrative in the world and Chinese travellers are expected to take some 200 million trips overseas by 2020.

Four million Chinese people travel to Europe every year and Tourism Ireland has said that it is working hard to win a greater share of that business for Ireland.

"Recent figures released by Tourism Ireland have shown us how important the Chinese tourism market has become and indeed we see it daily through our showrooms and museum," commented Newbridge Silver's chief executive William Doyle.

"We are committed to ensuring that Newbridge Silverware is one of the main destinations for Chinese tourists to visit when they come to Ireland," he added.