LONDON CURRENCY MARKET STALLS DUBLIN MOVE - London-based currency exchange operator LMAX Exchange, which signalled last October that it would seek to set up a European Union hub in Ireland as soon as this year, has stalled on a decision until 2019.

"Given the uncertainty around the outcome of the upcoming Brexit negotiations and whether the UK’s financial services industry would maintain its EU passporting rights, LMAX Exchange decided to pause the process of seeking regulatory approval in Ireland," a spokeswoman for the firm said. "Until further clarity on Brexit, which is likely to happen only in 2019, LMAX is not likely to comment on expansion in the EU." LMAX Exchange, which was launched in 2010, has established itself as the main so-called multilateral trading facility for foreign exchange transactions authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, with more than $2 trillion of transactions a year on its platforms, says the Irish Times. London is the world’s largest foreign exchange centre, accounting for more than 40% of the $5 trillion-a-day value of transactions in the global industry.

***

IRISH CONTINENTAL BIDS FOR €75m EIB LOAN TO COVER HALF COST OF NEW FERRY - Ferry group Irish Continental (ICG) is seeking a €75m loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to help bankroll the €154m construction of a new vessel.

ICG, whose units include Irish Ferries, ordered a new ship last year that is currently being built at a German shipyard. Construction only began this month. The new cruise ferry will accommodate 1,885 passengers and crew, have 435 cabins and space for 165 freight vehicles as well as 300 cars. It's due for delivery next year. ICG expects to use the vessel on the Dublin-Holyhead route during the week and for sailings between Dublin and Cherbourg at weekends, writes the Irish Independent. ICG is paying 20% of the construction price during the construction period, with the balance payable upon delivery. ICG noted last year that it intended to use existing cash resources and loan facilities to finance the purchase. The new ship will offer passenger facilities spread over four decks, while some cabins will have balconies. There will also be a number of bars and restaurants, as well as a dedicated lounge for premium passengers. It will have two cinemas as well as on board facilities for pets. ICG, headed by CEO Eamonn Rothwell, has said the new ship will also deliver significant cost savings for the group, as well as improved route and fleet management efficiencies.

***

SKY'S NEW LIMIT FOR CORK AS 40-STOREY TOWER PROPOSED FOR PORT SITE - Towering ambition, Munster passion and a long-proven New York track record in building skyscrapers and working on Manhattan's "Ground Zero" rebuild are behind soaring plans for an extraordinary Irish site that's been dubbed "the key to Cork’s docklands future".

That description came yesterday from US-based Kerryman Kevin O'Sullivan, who has emerged as purchaser of the Port of Cork site, which signed yesterday for an unconfirmed figure of about €5m. It may well now see a landmark development, including a signature tower up to twice the height of the 17-storey Elysian or Liberty Hall, and an overall investment "well north of €100m", says the Irish Examiner. Site buyer Mr O'Sullivan, a native of Ballinskelligs in Kerry, moved to New York in 1986 with his brother Donal O'Sullivan. In their 30 years there, they've delivered some of that city's tallest and most challenging buildings, as contractors and developers. The O'Sullivan brothers' track record output includes sections of the Ground Zero towers, 9/11 memorial and pools at Manhattan, and the Apple Flagship store also in New York. They are working on a 77-storey tower in Manhattan.

***

BRUSSELS STARTS TO SHUT BRITISH COMPANIES OUT OF CONTRACTS - Brussels is starting systematically to shut out British groups from multibillion-euro contracts and urging companies to decamp to one of the 27 remaining EU members as it prepares for Brexit.

In an internal memo seen by the Financial Times, top European Commission officials have told staff to avoid "unnecessary additional complications" with Britain before 2019, highlighting an administrative chill that is biting even before Britain leaves the bloc. It explicitly calls on EU staff to begin encouraging the UK-based private sector to prepare for the "legal repercussions" of Brexit and consider the need "to have an office in the EU" to maintain their operating permits. Agencies are also told to prepare to "disconnect" the UK from sensitive databases, potentially on the day of Brexit. Sent a week after Theresa May, the UK prime minister, triggered formal Article 50 exit talks last month, the commission note outlines how Britain will in practice immediately lose out on money and influence, even though it retains the legal rights and obligations of formal membership. Where legally possible, the commission and its agencies will be expected in all activities to "take account" of the fact that Britain may be "a third country" within two years, including in appointing staff and in awarding billions of euros of direct contracts for research projects or services.