Department store group Debenhams has today detailed a plan to return to growth by making it stand out more on the high street with an enhanced digital offering.

Following a strategic review by new chief executive Sergio Bucher, a former Amazon executive, the group also plans to drive efficiency by simplifying and focusing the business.

The company's capital expenditure would also be increased.

Debenhams said it would review up to 10 UK stores for closure over the next five years, and exit some brands and non-core international markets.

It has also begun consultation on the closure of one central distribution centre and around 10 smaller regional warehousing facilities.

"The objective is to define clearly what Debenhams stands for and simplify the way we operate to benefit customers today and therefore shareholders in the future," it said.

Debenhams, whose shares have fallen a third over the last year, said additional investment was required to upgrade its mobile systems, supply chain and its store estate.

It said annual capital expenditure would be £150m between full year 2018 and full-year 2020 versus current annual capex of £130m.

Total exceptional costs over 2017-2020 would be £50m of which approximately half would be cash.

Debenhams said a "Fix the Basics" plan was already underway.

It said it would switch around 2,000 more staff to customer facing roles, declutter stores with a 10% reduction in stock options and replenish stock faster.

Debenhams also reported a 6.4% fall in pretax profit of £87.8m for the 26 weeks to March 4 - in line with market expectations.