AIB has appointed Deirdre Hannigan as the bank's Chief Risk Officer.



Ms Hannigan has also worked with GE, Rabobank, Bank of Ireland and most recently as CRO of the National Treasury Management Agency.

She will begin her new job at AIB on April 24.

"The risk function plays a pivotal role in our business as we work to deliver a bank with compelling, sustainable capital returns and a considered, transparent and controlled risk profile," AIB's chief executive Bernard Byrne said.