Sterling hovered a cent below yesterday's six-and-a-half month highs against the dollar today.

This comes as the jury appears to be still out on whether it can make more progress on the back of optimism around the shock calling of a June 8 election in the UK.

Dealers said the pound's almost four cent surge in the previous session had likely cleared out a large portion of the record bearish bets against the currency that have dominated trading since the Brexit referendum last June.

The prospect of a stronger majority and longer term for Prime Minister Theresa May has spurred hope of a slower, more orderly departure from the European Union after 2019.

May is ahead of the opposition Labour Party by 20 clear points in opinion polls.

But traders remain cautious on backing more gains into a weekend liable to be dominated by the first round of French elections.

UK retail sales numbers on Friday could also provide more evidence of sinking consumer demand and economic growth into the election.

After briefly gaining on the day, sterling traded 0.1% weaker compared to the US close at $1.2827. It was flat at 83.53 pence per euro.

While a larger Conservative majority would drive through the clean break with Europe that May has outlined and which has sent sterling lower since last June, it might also give her more room to make some of the big compromises needed to deliver a smooth exit.

Analysts from major banks and investment houses for the moment seem to largely discount other potential post-election scenarios, like a surge for the pro-EU Liberal Democrats that could derail May's plans.

Two-month implied dollar-sterling volatility, covering the election, rose to its highest since March 23 but remained below 9%, far below peaks seen at other political and policy flashpoints over the past six months.