PREM WATSA'S €566m BANK OF IRELAND GAIN BEATS WILBUR ROSS - Canadian investment guru Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings has made a CAD$806 million (€566 million) gain on its 2011 rescue investment in Bank of Ireland, leaving the Canadian billionaire on track to deliver a return that will beat that of his friend, Wilbur Ross.

Mr Watsa and Mr Ross, who became US president Donald Trump's commerce secretary in February, led a group of investors that took at 34.9% stake in Bank of Ireland at the height of the financial crisis in 2011 for €1.1 billion. This helped the lender to avert joining the rest of the Irish banking sector under State control as their level of bad loans soared, says the Irish Times. Both investors, who each initially acquired 9.3% stakes in Bank of Ireland, began to sell their investments in March 2014, within months of the bank, led by chief executive Richie Boucher, beginning to trading profitably again for the first time since the crash. "As of today, we have sold 85% of our position at 32 euro cents per share, for a total realised and unrealised gain of approximately $806 million," Fairfax said in its 2016 annual report, signed off on by Mr Watsa last month. "Bank of Ireland is expected to announce its first dividend in the last eight years in 2017," the report added. Mr Ross sold his entire investment in Bank of Ireland - which had been acquired at 10 cent per share in 2011 - between March and June 2014 at prices between 28.4 cent and 32.8 cent, realising a €500 million profit in the process.

***

DAA LAUNCHES €13m UPGRADE OF EXPLOSIVE DETECTION SYSTEM - A massive overhaul of baggage handling systems at Dublin and Cork Airports to deal with new explosive detection requirements under EU rules is being kick-started by the DAA.

The airports authority has previously estimated that the upgrade at Dublin Airport alone will cost around €13m. Semi-State DAA has said the project will be "challenging and complex" and will require significant planning while minimising the impact to airport operations and security, writes the Irish Independent. The DAA, whose CEO is Kevin Toland, said the new equipment that will be installed is likely to have an impact not only on its baggage systems and terminal infrastructure, but also on the screening process and baggage operations. The baggage screening systems at Dublin's Terminal 2 - from which most of the airport's flights to North America operate - is set to be upgraded by 2020, with the work beginning next year. It's anticipated that work at Terminal 1 will be started in 2019 and finished by 2023. At Cork Airport, the new installation is also slated to begin in 2019 and be completed by 2023.

***

IRELAND REPAYS UK €428m IN INTEREST ON 2010 CRISIS LOAN - The UK has now been paid £358 million (€428m approx.) in interest by Ireland following a crisis loan it gave to the country in 2010.

A total of £3.2 billion (€3.8 billion approx.) was lent by the UK to the Republic as part of an international rescue package of the country's collapsing economy. The latest report from the Treasury says Ireland has now paid the UK £358 million (€428m approx.) in interest since 2011. Since June 2014 the UK has received an interest payment of around £42 million every six months. It will be March 2021 before the bilateral loan's term is up, says the Irish Examiner. The final tranche of money was paid to Ireland in September 2013. The document said: "The Government agreed to provide a bilateral loan to Ireland because it is in the UK's national interest that Ireland has a successful economy and a stable banking system. The links between our financial systems, particularly in Northern Ireland, mean that there was a strong economic case to provide financial assistance to Ireland".

***

KINGFISHER TYCOON MALLYA ARRESTED IN LONDON AS INDIA PUSHES FOR EXTRADITION - Vijay Mallya, the flamboyant Indian tycoon who came to symbolise elite excess in the country, was arrested in London on Tuesday as extradition proceedings began to make him stand trial for alleged fraud in India.

Mr Mallya, whose Kingfisher Airlines collapsed in 2012, fled to London in early 2016 after India’s state banks stepped up pressure on him to repay $1.3 billion in debts left by the collapse of the carrier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been seeking his extradition to India, where prosecutors want to put him on trial on allegations of fraud and illegal fund diversions in connection with the collapse of the carrier, says the Financial Times. In January, India's Central Bureau of Investigation filed criminal charges against Mr Mallya, alongside nine of his bankers and former senior executives, for the alleged diversion of funds from a $134m loan extended by the state-owned IDBI bank to the ailing Kingfisher. These allegations will form the centre of New Delhi’s case for Mr Mallya’s extradition to India. Mr Mallya, the former chairman of United Spirits, the largest spirits company in India and maker of popular Kingfisher beer, was taken into custody at a police station by Scotland Yard's extradition unit. Scotland Yard confirmed his arrest "on behalf of Indian authorities" seeking his return. He was granted conditional bail a few hours later, after a preliminary court appearance.