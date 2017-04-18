Goldman Sachs Group has reported an 80% jump in quarterly profit as the Wall Street bank benefited from a pick-up in global equity and debt offerings.

Net income applicable to common shareholders jumped to $2.16 billion in the first quarter ended 31 March, from $1.2 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to $5.15 from $2.68.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $5.31 per share, according to Thomson Reuter.

It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Provision for taxes fell 35.6% to $284m.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman's traditional rival, reports earnings tomorrow.