Goldman Sachs Group has reported an 80% jump in quarterly profit as the Wall Street bank benefited from a pick-up in global equity and debt offerings.
Net income applicable to common shareholders jumped to $2.16 billion in the first quarter ended 31 March, from $1.2 billion a year earlier.
Earnings per share rose to $5.15 from $2.68.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $5.31 per share, according to Thomson Reuter.
It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.
Provision for taxes fell 35.6% to $284m.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman's traditional rival, reports earnings tomorrow.