Strong trading results and the improved profile of energy industry clients boosted Bank of America's first-quarter earnings, despite sluggish loan growth.

Bank of America reported a 44.4% jump in the quarter ending 31 March to $4.4 billion.

Revenues rose 7% to $22.2 billion.

As with other large banks, Bank of America's global markets division was a strong source of earnings growth, with big gains in fixed income, currency and commodities trading.

Bank of America also scored a strong earnings jump in its global banking business, which included the boost from a $536m drop in provisions for bad loans compared with the 2016 period.

In the year-ago quarter, Bank of America and other large banks set aside large reserves in case of energy industry defaults.

The bank also cited the benefits of higher Federal Reserve interest rates.

On the downside, overall loans were up less than 1% from the year-ago period at $906.2 billion, and were actually down slightly from the December period.

Loan growth is seen as a proxy of economic activity.

"Our approach to responsible growth delivered strong results again this quarter," said Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan in a news release.

"The US economy continues to show consumer and business optimism, and our results reflect that."

Shares of Bank of America rose 1.5% in pre-market trade to $23.15.