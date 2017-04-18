CUTS ABLE TO CUT RATES FOR BUSINESSES – The Irish Time reports that local authorities are to be given the power to significantly reduce commercial rates for businesses in their areas as part of a move agreed by the Cabinet.

The paper says the long-sought measures will allow councils to introduce rate-alleviation schemes and potentially reduce the bills for companies across the State.

The changes follow reports of business owners facing three or fourfold increases in their rates following valuations of their premises in the wake of the crash in property prices and sharp recovery of recent years.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney last week secured approval to repeal the legislation governing rates and replace it with a more modern system.

***

FUEL PRICES FALL FOR FIRST TIME IN SIX MONTHS – Petrol prices at the pumps have dipped for the first time in six months - and diesel is at the lowest price so far this year, the Irish Independent reports.

Petrol and diesel prices have fallen by an average of 1.1c per litre across the country, according to the latest monthly fuel prices survey from AA Ireland, which tracks prices on an ongoing basis.

On average, a litre of petrol now costs 136.6 cents at the pumps, with diesel selling at 126 cents a litre. In March petrol averaged 137.7 cents a litre and diesel was retailing at 127.1 cents.

It is the first time since September 2016 the price of a litre of petrol has fallen, while diesel has now dipped to its lowest level since the beginning of this year.

***

US ADMITS TRUMP TAX REFORMS WILL BE HIT BY HEALTHCARE SETBACK – The Financial Times reports that the US Treasury Secretary has conceded that the administration’s timetable for ambitious tax reforms is set to slip following setbacks in negotiations with Congress over healthcare.

Steven Mnuchin said the target to get tax reforms through Congress and on President Donald Trump’s desk before August was "highly aggressive to not realistic at this point".

"It started as [an] aggressive timeline," the former Goldman Sachs banker said in an interview with the Financial Times.

"It is fair to say it is probably delayed a bit because of the healthcare."

Ahead of meetings with finance ministers and central bankers in Washington this week, Mr Mnuchin also rejected fears that the Trump administration may be embarking on a new round of currency wars over the strength of the dollar following the president’s public fretting last week.