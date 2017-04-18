CityPOST is launching a new nationwide postal service for businesses.

The independent postal service said its €0.79 PostPICK-UP cost will undercut the annual costs of existing providers by up to 21%.

The company is offering free postal collection from businesses and delivery to anywhere in Ireland, or in 200 countries globally.

Outside of Ireland, CityPOST also operates in Portugal and Northern Ireland.

It has invested over €1m in a sorting facility in Greenogue Business Park, which the company says is Ireland’s largest independently owned digital sorting infrastructure.

Commenting on the new service, CityPOST CEO Ian Glass said: "It is clear that post still has an important role to play for businesses.

"It is also clear, that Irish businesses want to pay less for their postal service."