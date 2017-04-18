Oil prices have fallen in thin trade today after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a US government report indicated rising production.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 4 cents at $55.32 at 7.49am Irish time.

They ended a quiet session yesterday down 53 cents at $55.36, after rising the three previous weeks.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were also down 4 cents at $52.61 a barrel.

They settled down 53 cents at $52.65 a barrel.

The benchmark for US oil had also risen for three straight weeks through Thursday, before the Easter break.

"The speculators have been pushing oil up for almost a month," said Jonathan Chan, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "There should some healthy price correction this week."

Mr Chan said he expected Brent to test $54 and WTI $51.70.

US shale production in May is likely to post the biggest monthly gain in more than two years, government data showed yesterday, as producers step up the pace of drilling with oil prices holding above $50 a barrel.

May output is expected to rise by 123,000 barrels per day to 5.19m bpd, according to the US Energy Information Administration's drilling productivity report.

If that is right, May will have the biggest monthly increase since February 2015 and the highest monthly production level since November 2015.

More barrels could be on their way to market from US shale fields as financial companies are investing billions in production, a Reuters analysis shows.

Any increase in output in the United States, now the world's third-biggest oil producer, will likely put pressure on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) – which agreed to curb output at the end of last year – to cut production further.

OPEC is due to meet on 25 May to weigh an extension of output cuts beyond June to alleviate a glut that has depressed prices for nearly three years.

Still, Saudi Arabia's energy minister has said it was too early to discuss an extension.

"The market just seems a little frightened," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Freight Investor Services in Dubai.

"In one corner we have high output compliance, seemingly rising demand (apparently) and strong Chinese economic data but, in the other corner, we have the 1m tonne elephant in the room and that is US production and exports."