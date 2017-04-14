AIB has sold a portfolio of non-performing loans relating to buy-to-let properties to Goldman Sachs for a reported €200m.

The loans related to around 1,500 properties around the country, which were held by close to 1,200 different borrowers.

The portfolio - named Project Cypress - was in deep arrears, with the sale price believed to be around half the original gross value of the loans.

In a statement AIB said it would begin contacting customers next week to inform them of the sale and to "confirm existing legal and regulatory protections remain in place".

The sale is part of AIB's ongoing attempts to deal with its arrears problems as it looks towards a return to the stock exchange.

By the end of last year the value of non-performing loans on the bank's loan book had fallen to €9.1bn from a peak of almost €29bn.

"The continued reduction of these impaired loans remains a key focus for the management of AIB and of the regulator," the bank said in its statement.

"This reduction of the Bank’s NPLs, through the transfer of investment loans, provides ongoing opportunity for the Bank to focus on actively implementing sustainable solutions for customers in financial difficulties who engage with us."