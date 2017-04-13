LIQUIDATORS RULE OUT COMPENSATION OVER INBS TRACKERS – The Irish Times reports that former mortgage holders with Irish Nationwide Building Society who were denied a tracker rate over the past decade will not receive any compensation from the liquidators of IBRC as part of the Central Bank’s industry-wide review.

In addition, many of the affected customers will be classified as unsecured creditors of IBRC in relation to some or all of the refunds they are due, and could have to wait some time for their repayments.

This emerged in a written answer supplied to Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty by the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan.

Mr Noonan said up to 100 former Irish Nationwide mortgage holders could be affected and require redress.

***

RURAL IRELAND FACES BREXIT DECIMATION – Rural Ireland faces being decimated by Brexit, the chairman of Dairygold has warned.

The Irish Independent reports the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, if it leads to tariffs and customs controls, will have a profound impact on the DAIRY sector and present a "frightening and appalling vista", the farmer-owned co-operative told the Irish Independent.

"From the farmer's perspective ... it is rural Ireland that is being impacted. You hear people talk about the positives that may come out of Brexit. That's not going to filter into rural Ireland," Chairman James Lynch said.

"You'll have decimation in rural Ireland with the beef, and the dairy and the mushrooms, you have the drink industry. There is so much of an impact out there, and it's how we're going to deal with it is going to be the challenge."

***

BREXIT THREAT TO SPACE SECTOR AS UK GETS FREEZED OUT OF CONTRACTS – British firms face being frozen out of lucrative European space contracts after Brussels laid out new terms for the latest phase of work on the €10 billion Galileo sat nav system, according to the Financial Times.

The paper says the European Commission is demanding the right to cancel existing contracts without penalty if a supplier is no longer based in the European Union.

It is also insisting any supplier ejected from the programme should repay all costs to the EU of finding a replacement.