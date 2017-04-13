Figures from PwC point to the London Stock Exchange regaining its position as Europe's most active exchange for stock market listing activity in the first quarter.

Some 20 initial public offerings of shares were listed in the quarter in London, raising £1.8 billion.

The financial sector accounted for 87% of London proceeds, including BioPharma Credit, which raised £610m (€705m) and Ocelot Partners, which raised £342m (€395m).

Across Europe during the first quarter, there were 53 IPOs, which raised €4.5 billion and represented an increase of €1 billion, or 28%, on the same period last year.

The two largest IPOs in Europe have been on the Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles (BME) – the Spanish stock exchange.

Irish companies have been active in IPO activity over the past number of months with Ardagh listing on the New York Stock Exchange in Q1 and AIB expected to list on the ISE in Q2.

Prosegur Cash raised €750m and Neinor Homes raised €709m.

Commenting on the research, Transaction Services Partner at PwC Ireland Denis O’Connor said: "While Q1 2016 was affected by political uncertainty and concerns over global economic growth, conditions this year have been more favourable for IPOs.

"Despite the lead up to the UK invoking Article 50 and the Dutch elections this quarter, the VSTOXX50 index, measuring market volatility, has remained low throughout the period.

"This combined with the low interest rate environment, and investors being keen to seek out and back IPOs with well supported compelling equity stories, means that a healthy pipeline of IPOs is beginning to emerge across the European continent."



