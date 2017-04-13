Irish data insights and solutions company Diaceutics is to create 30 jobs to support its integrating diagnostic testing into drug launch programmes.

The positions, which will be filled by the end of 2018, will facilitate further international growth for the Dundalk-based Diaceutics and allow it to expand its presence in all of its key markets including the US, Europe, Asia, and South America.

The roles will be in the areas of global operations, marketing, and data analysis, and will bring the firm’s global team up to 100.

They will be based at its global headquarters in Ireland; US headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey; as well as in satellite offices in Asia and South America.

Diaceutics allows pharmaceutical companies to reach more patients that need to be on specific – and often life-saving – drugs by helping them better understand testing for specific illnesses and biomarkers.

The company – has been involved in more than 200 drug launches and currently has a 60% share in the top 10 global markets – forecasts the precision medicine market will grow from €1.4 billion at present to €4 billion by 2020.

Diaceutics CEO Peter Keeling said the company is "uniquely positioned to provide the global testing perspective that allows this identification and treatment of patients who will benefit from specific and often life-saving drugs."