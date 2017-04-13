Mining company Kenmare Resources has said it delivered "solid" production in Q1 in a strong market.

The firm produces titanium minerals and zircon, with one of its main operations being the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique.

In its quarterly update, Kenmare said Heavy Mineral Concentrate production increased by 29% to 353,500 tonnes, while ilmenite production was 39% higher at 256,500 tonnes.

The company said demand for ilmenite remained strong in Q1, which has resulted in further price increases.

Zircon production was also up considerably, increasing by 59% to 18,500 tonnes, and total shipments of finished products were up 93% to 256,100 tonnes.

Commenting on the company’s Q1 performance, Kenmare Managing Director Michael Carvill said: "Kenmare has delivered solid production in Q1, particularly for the main revenue generating products of ilmenite and primary zircon, in what has traditionally been a lower producing quarter.

"Q1 cash generation at the Mine has continued the trend of quarter on quarter improvement, since bottoming in Q2 2016.

"The company remains on track in its strategy of maximising cash generation through increasing ‎production and reducing cash costs in what remains a strong market for our products."