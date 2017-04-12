Technology firm Qualtrics has raised $180m in a funding round after the launch of a major new product.

Qualtrics, which is based in Utah in the US, offers software that makes it easier to conduct research and surveys.

It employs about 200 people in Dublin.

In a statement today, the company said the $180m round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital.

The investment makes Qualtrics the single largest aggregate investment in the history of the Accel's portfolio.



The funding news follows the launch of the company's XM Platform, which manages the four core experiences of business-customer, employee, product and brand experience-in one single platform.

Qualtrics also said today that Murray Demo, CFO of Atlassian, has been appointed to its board of directors and as chair of its audit committee.

