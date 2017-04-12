Chipmaker Qualcomm said it was asked to refund Canada's BlackBerry a sum of $814.9m in an arbitration settlement over royalties for certain past sales.

The two companies in 2016 decided to arbitrate a dispute over Qualcomm's agreement to cap certain royalties applied to payments made by BlackBerry under a licensing deal.

Qualcomm said today that it does not agree with the decision of an arbitration panel, but the payment is binding and not appealable.

Qualcomm is also fighting a lawsuit filed by Apple, accusing the company of overcharging for chips and refusing to pay some $1 billion in promised rebates.

The US government has accused Qualcomm of resorting to anti-competitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.

BlackBerry said a final award including interest and reasonable attorneys' fees will be issued after a hearing on May 30.

