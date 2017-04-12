ESB International – the global power engineering consultancy arm of its parent ESB – is to create 150 jobs after winning new contracts in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe worth €11m.

The announcement was made as the company’s new offices at Dublin Airport were officially opened today by Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade Charlie Flanagan.

In a statement, ESB International said it will be hiring 150 "of the brightest minds from Ireland and overseas" over the next three years.

The company currently employs 725 people globally.

ESB Chief Executive Pat O’Doherty said ESB International is at the forefront of the company’s vision to lead the transition to a low carbon future.

He said: "We have an innate understanding of electricity as a vital precursor to social and economic development.

"Ireland’s experience has underlined electricity as a key enabler, with ESB bringing its transformative power to even the most remote corners."

In 2014, ESB and Dublin Airport began a four year collaboration project to introduce advanced low carbon technologies and assist the airport in delivering a 33% energy saving at Dublin Airport by 2020 – a target achieved ahead of schedule.

Since its establishment in 1975, it has completed projects in 120 countries – delivering modern, efficient and dependable energy systems.

ESB International is located in One Dublin Airport Central, which is a former 1960s office building that has been completely transformed by the Dublin Airport Authority.