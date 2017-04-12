Newstalk CEO Tim Collins is to step down with immediate effect after less than a year in the role.

His departure was announced during an address to Communicorp staff members this morning.

Mr Collins will remain with Communicorp in a consultative role.

A number of other operational changes at Communicorp were also announced, including the roles of CEO at both 98FM and Spin 1038 being made redundant.

Communicorp owns Newstalk, Today FM, 98FM, and Spin 1038.

The CEOs of these stations had been in consultation with Communicorp for some time about the changes.

Head of Today FM Keith McCormack is expected to become CEO of both 98FM and Spin as part of an expanded role which encompasses the music stations within the group.

Newstalk is now expected to appoint a new editor-in-chief, who would also be responsible for news and sport content at Today FM, 98FM, and Spin – however, the role of Newstalk CEO is being made redundant.

Communicorp’s two existing sales houses will be merged into one, with the sales team for 98FM and Spin having to compete with the sales team of Today FM and Newstalk to become the overall sales house for Communicorp.

It is not yet known if any redundancies will occur as a result of the merger of sales teams.

A spokesperson for Communicorp declined to comment.