Irish energy trading and trading services company ElectroRoute is to set up a new office in the UK.

This will be the company's first corporate base outside of its Dublin headquarters.

The move follows its announcement last October that Mitsubishi Corporation had taken a majority stake in the company.



ElectroRoute trades energy across nine European markets, including the UK, and wants to continue to scale its operations internationally.

The company also announced today the appointment of experienced energy sector figure Tim Foster as head of its UK services.

ElectroRoute's CEO Ronan Doherty said that there has never been a better time for the company to bring its "curiosity and experience to the UK market".